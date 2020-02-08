Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AOSL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 186,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,658. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of 263.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,917 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

