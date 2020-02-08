Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,684. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

