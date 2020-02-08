Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.48. 842,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $754,103.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.