Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.48. 842,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $754,103.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.