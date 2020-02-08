Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of APYRF traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

