Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALKS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 1,335,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,730. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 18,112.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

