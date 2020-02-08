Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 301,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

