Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AKTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 301,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

