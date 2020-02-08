Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 301,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,800. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

