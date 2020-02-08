Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,913 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. 1,242,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

