Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.98%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,776.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,519 shares of company stock worth $154,475. Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

