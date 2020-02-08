Aion Hits Market Cap of $46.70 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. Aion has a total market cap of $46.70 million and $8.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.03014000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00217677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, LATOKEN, BitForex, Bancor Network, Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Koinex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.