Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.93, 3,321,649 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,894,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 435,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $735,175.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

