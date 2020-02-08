AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

AGCO stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $66.85. 730,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

