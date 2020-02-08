AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stephens

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.85.

AGCO traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 730,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. AGCO has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AGCO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,918,000 after acquiring an additional 726,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

