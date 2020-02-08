AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. AFLAC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.52 EPS.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

