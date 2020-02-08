Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEGN. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 39,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,936. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a PE ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

