Advanced Technology Coin One Day Volume Reaches $346.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $115,213.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008927 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,319,295 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

