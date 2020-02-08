Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ADES traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,969. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 126,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. Also, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc acquired 180,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,442.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 330,772 shares of company stock worth $3,456,117. 12.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27,347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

