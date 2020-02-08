Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

WMS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 419,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,576. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock valued at $39,599,232. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

