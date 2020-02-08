ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading 1.1% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €8.09 ($9.41) and last traded at €8.08 ($9.40), 120,433 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.99 ($9.29).

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.70 million and a PE ratio of 50.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.08.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

