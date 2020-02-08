ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 557,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $442.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -76.60%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

