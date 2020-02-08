Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.94.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $8,598,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Adient by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.