Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 289,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.18 million, a P/E ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.31 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adecoagro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Adecoagro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

