Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 12,919,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,540,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

