Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 million and a PE ratio of -85.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 685.38.

In other Accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £69,000 ($90,765.59). Also, insider Steve Brown purchased 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

