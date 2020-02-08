Abyss Token (ABYSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $689,082.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, CoinPlace and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $689,082.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.53 or 0.05886670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005213 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00126557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex, Indodax, DDEX, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, ZBG, CoinExchange and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

