A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.02%.
Shares of AMRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542. The company has a market cap of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of -0.03. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
