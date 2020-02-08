A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Shares of AMRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542. The company has a market cap of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of -0.03. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

