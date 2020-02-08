9,001 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 22.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.72. 3,712,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $190.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

