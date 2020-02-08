$885.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $885.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $848.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $933.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of HUBG traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 697,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,894. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

