$73.11 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post $73.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $75.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $359.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $367.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.47 million, with estimates ranging from $390.15 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,719 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

