6,538 Shares in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UTRN opened at $26.07 on Friday. Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

