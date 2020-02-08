4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered 4imprint Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. FinnCap upped their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the company a corporate rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of LON FOUR traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,370 ($44.33). The stock had a trading volume of 65,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,354.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,040.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $946.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

