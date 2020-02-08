4,648 Shares in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $40.34 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $41.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

