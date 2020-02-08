44,437 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.98. The company had a trading volume of 578,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,840. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $182.18 and a 52 week high of $268.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

