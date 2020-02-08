$424.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will report sales of $424.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.78 million. Ares Management reported sales of $214.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 404,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,646. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

