-$4.84 EPS Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.98). Beigene posted earnings per share of ($4.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($12.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.79) to ($9.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($15.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.07) to ($10.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock worth $17,297,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 190,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.14. Beigene has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.