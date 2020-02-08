350 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 112.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth about $10,217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plexus by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plexus by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Plexus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,402.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $582,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,703 shares of company stock worth $3,185,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.66. 236,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.96. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

