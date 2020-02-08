$309.47 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $309.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $306.70 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FSS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

