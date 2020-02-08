$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $30.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $33.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $95.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.30 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 3,696,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

