24,519 Shares in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 42.2% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 490,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 249.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 32.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ORAN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $13.94 on Friday. Orange SA has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

