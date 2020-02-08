$226.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report sales of $226.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.92 million to $234.81 million. Aircastle posted sales of $292.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $893.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.99 million to $909.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $926.60 million, with estimates ranging from $895.27 million to $957.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%.

AYR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle stock remained flat at $$32.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $32.47.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

