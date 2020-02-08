$218.56 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce sales of $218.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.70 million to $220.32 million. BankUnited reported sales of $227.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $895.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.50 million to $909.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $932.10 million, with estimates ranging from $906.10 million to $960.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 446,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,878,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,516,000 after buying an additional 108,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

