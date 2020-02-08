-$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.85). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.14) to ($4.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of RETA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.39. 328,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.20.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

