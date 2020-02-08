14,380 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 805,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,414. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.