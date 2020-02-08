1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PIH remained flat at $$5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

