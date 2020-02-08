$134.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce $134.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $137.10 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $131.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $470.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $501.20 million, with estimates ranging from $486.60 million to $515.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 71,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,092. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $589.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Vanguard by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.