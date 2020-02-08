124,163 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,648. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.