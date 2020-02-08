12,333 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after buying an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.