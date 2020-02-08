12,181 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by SkyOak Wealt LLC

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 121,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,233,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 3,310,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,139. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

