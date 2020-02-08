$11.94 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $42.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.21 million, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $54.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley set a $8.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 664,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $238.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 90,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

